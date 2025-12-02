LARTE Design Introduces Aerodynamic Kit for GLS 63 AMG Facelift

LARTE Design has introduced its WINNER exterior styling kit for the updated Mercedes GLS 63 AMG (2023–2025). Developed in Germany and engineered to meet OEM requirements for precision, durability, and surface accuracy, the kit is aimed at customers looking for a more expressive interpretation of the GLS 63 AMG’s design.

The GLS 63 AMG delivers 612 hp and remains one of the segment’s most capable full-size performance SUVs, but many owners look for stronger visual definition and clearer aerodynamic intent. The WINNER kit builds on the factory design while remaining fully compatible with all original mounting points.

Engineering for the project began with a complete 3D scan of the GLS 63 AMG, followed by CAD development aligned with OEM tolerances. Clay modelling was used to refine proportions, mass distribution, and surface transitions. All exterior components achieve A-class surface quality to maintain consistent reflections across the carbon elements.

Production takes place in Germany at facilities that also manufacture carbon parts for brands such as Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, and Koenigsegg. Components are produced from pre-preg carbon fibre or high-grade composite materials, cured under controlled conditions, and CNC-trimmed for accuracy. Each part undergoes multi-stage validatio,n including fitment checks, vibration and UV testing, and TÜV-compliant material certification.

The aerodynamic package introduces revised airflow channels, a redesigned splitter for greater stability, side elements that manage air along the vehicle’s length, and a diffuser and spoiler that contribute to improved balance and reduced lift.

The WINNER kit comprises a redesigned carbon fibre hood, front bumper overlays, aerodynamic splitter, mirror caps, wheel-arch components, side trims, rear diffuser, roof spoiler, rear bumper overlays, and tailpipe finishers. Optional forged wheels are also offered. All parts are direct replacements and require no cutting or structural modification.

According to LARTE Design, the kit enhances stance, aerodynamic stability, and overall exterior definition while preserving the SUV’s practicality and daily usability. The focus is on proportion, clarity, and craftsmanship in a segment where visual presence remains an important consideration.

Worldwide delivery is available, with reinforced crates, insurance, and customs support included. Installation can be carried out by certified partners.