Limited Edition 911 GT3 F.A. Porsche Revealed As Tribute to Ferdinand Alexander Porsche

Few names carry as much weight in Zuffenhausen as Ferdinand Alexander Porsche. While he will forever be remembered as the man who shaped the original 911, his influence stretches far wider, from the 904 Carrera GTS to the 804 Formula 1 car. To honour what would have been his 90th birthday, Porsche has created a one-off style tribute rooted in his personal history.

The result is the 911 GT3 F.A. Porsche, a car inspired by the G-Body 911 Ferdinand drove regularly during the 1980s. It debuts a bespoke F.A. Green metallic finish, developed as a modern interpretation of the Oak Green metallic seen on his own car. Step inside and the theme continues with a specially developed F.A. Grid-Weave upholstery, reimagining traditional houndstooth in a contemporary way, alongside a wooden gear knob that adds a distinctly old-school feel.

This special GT3 also marks the only time Porsche has paired the model with Sport Classic wheels, finished with exclusive centre caps wearing the traditional Porsche crest. Subtle details do most of the talking, including a 72 roundel on the doors referencing the founding year of Porsche Design, gold detailing on the rear decklid, and a discreet 90 badge placed above it.

Production is limited to just 90 examples worldwide, each carrying a price tag of R7.7 million. Buyers will also receive a matching Chronograph 1 watch and a bespoke Weekender travel bag, both designed to complement the car.

One of the 90 cars has already been spoken for, with Ferdinand’s son, Mark Porsche, receiving an example after helping guide the project. He says he is confident his father would have been drawn to the finished product, noting that many of the car’s finer details reflect Ferdinand’s own tastes.

Underneath the bespoke touches, the F.A. Porsche remains true to the purist formula. Based on the 911 GT3 Touring, it uses a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six producing 502 horsepower (374 kW) and 331 lb-ft (449 Nm) of torque. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

If exclusivity, heritage, and a manual GT3 are high on your wishlist, this limited-run 911 delivers all three, provided your bank balance can stretch to match.