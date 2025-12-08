Petrol-Powered Hyundai i30 N Reportedly Returning

Rendering by Autocar

Hyundai looks set to bring back the petrol i30 N hot hatch to fill the void left by cars like the Ford Focus ST and Honda Civic Type R, according to information shared with Autocar.

The original i30 N arrived in 2017 as the first true performance model from Hyundai’s N division. It targeted the Volkswagen Golf GTI and was built from the third-generation i30, but with far more than a simple tuning job. Engineers gave it a stiffer chassis, added an electronic limited-slip differential and extracted up to 276 hp (206 kW) from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

Both the i30 N and the smaller i20 N disappeared from European showrooms in 2024 as Hyundai repositioned the N brand as a leader in high-performance electric cars ahead of the 2035 combustion-engine deadline. Right now, the N portfolio consists of the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N, both fully electric and each pushing well beyond 600 hp (447 kW).

Even so, a new i30 N powered by combustion is reportedly already in development and is expected to feature hybrid assistance. Earlier this year, N division boss Joon Park explained that Hyundai performance cars will not be limited to battery-only setups going forward.

Details are still being pieced together, but the next i30 N could use a strengthened version of the standard car’s 1.5-litre hybrid system. There is also a chance that Hyundai is working on something completely fresh under the bonnet.

Spy shots captured recently show Hyundai preparing a third refresh of the current i30, expected sometime next year. That makes it likely the returning i30 N will be based on the updated car, putting its arrival around late 2026 or early 2027.

Specific product details will come later as Hyundai aligns future launches with customer demand and evolving regulations.