Pirelli Arms the Porsche 911 GT3 with Its Sharpest Track Rubber Yet

When you’re talking Porsche 911 GT3s, you’re spoiled for choice on tyres, but Pirelli has just nudged itself back into the spotlight with the arrival of the P Zero Trofeo RS, now available for the updated GT3. This is Pirelli’s most aggressive road-legal track tyre, shaped by everything the brand learned while developing the version fitted to the wider and wilder 911 GT3 RS.

The Trofeo RS lands as about the closest thing you can run on the road while still feeling like a proper track compound. Pirelli highlights extreme performance, stable behaviour under big loads and long stints, and the sort of consistency that means you’re not done after two quick laps. On paper, this is a tyre built to take punishment without losing its edge.

The GT3 becomes the latest Porsche to gain a bespoke Trofeo RS, joining the GT3 RS and even the Taycan Turbo GT. The fact that Pirelli has engineered versions for both a naturally aspirated rear-engined icon and a torque-heavy electric missile speaks to how adaptable the tyre is, though each model gets its own tuning. As usual, the N marking on the sidewall confirms this version is tailored for Porsche and specifically the 911 GT3.

Alongside it comes the P Zero R, a more rounded option that sits just below the Trofeo RS in outright focus. This one is aimed at everyday usability with dependable grip across a wide range of temperatures and conditions, especially in the wet. The structure changes from front to rear to keep things balanced. The fronts lean into feel and precision, while the rears are reinforced to handle power delivery without squirming.

Both tyres spent a long time in the virtual world before rubber ever touched tarmac. According to Pirelli, heavy use of simulation cut the number of prototypes and the total development time by about 30 percent.

All of this leaves us wondering how the GT3 and GT3 RS would behave if you tested every tyre back to back. Goodyear, Michelin and Pirelli all have compelling options, with some like the Pilot Sport S5 N0 focusing on huge wet-weather ability.