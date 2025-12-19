Porsche Restores Special Carrera GT To Zero Kilometre

One of the most desirable supercars of the modern era, the Porsche Carrera GT, has been given a second life through a comprehensive factory restoration carried out by Porsche itself.

Completed as part of the latest Factory Re-Commission project under the Porsche Sonderwunsch division, the V10 icon has been returned to a true zero-kilometre condition, finished with a period-inspired racing livery and a fully reimagined interior.

The restoration of the 20-year-old supercar was commissioned by Puerto Rican collector Victor Gómez, who drew inspiration from the Salzburg-liveried Porsche 917 that secured overall victory at the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Finished in Indian Red and detailed with white hand-painted graphics, the Carrera GT now wears the number 23, directly referencing the iconic short-tail endurance racer from Porsche’s motorsport golden era.

Unlike many restored exotics that disappear into private collections, this Carrera GT is set to be driven. To preserve the bespoke finish, Porsche applied a transparent protective film over the custom paintwork, allowing the owner to enjoy the car without fear of damaging the one-off livery.

The exterior updates extend to matte black carbon accents on the intake garnish, mirrors, pillars, roof sections, engine cover, and diffuser. The original alloy wheels remain in place but have been refinished in black to better complement the revised look.

Inside, the transformation is just as dramatic. Indian Red Alcantara now covers the door panels, dashboard, centre console, roof lining, and frunk, while the steering wheel has been retrimmed to match. Matte carbon detailing features throughout, paired with a durable black non-flammable textile material sourced from the Porsche 918 Spyder.

This was far more than a cosmetic refresh. The project required a complete strip-down of the car, recoating of its carbon fibre components, and a full rebuild of the naturally aspirated V10 powertrain.

The donor vehicle was Gómez’s own 2005 Carrera GT, which originally left the factory finished in silver. Porsche has not disclosed the mileage prior to the restoration, but the end result is effectively a new car in every functional sense.

Gómez, who also runs a large automotive dealership group, praised the effort behind the project, saying the Sonderwunsch team approached the build with exceptional passion and attention to detail. The finished car, he notes, now reflects his personal vision both inside and out, with the added distinction of showing zero kilometres on the odometer.