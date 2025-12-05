Porsche Reveals Stunning Sonderwunsch 911 Carrera T Formosa

The island of Taiwan offers an incredible mix of vibrant city life in Taipei, dramatic mountain ranges, rugged rock formations, and breathtaking coastlines. It might be small, but the natural beauty is immense. That spirit is captured in Porsche’s newest Sonderwunsch creation, the Porsche 911 Carrera T ‘Formosa’. The name dates back to the 16th century when Portuguese sailors called the island Formosa, meaning beautiful island, and this one-off 911 uses its bespoke design to celebrate everything that makes Taiwan special.

Sonderwunsch, meaning special requests, goes above even Porsche’s Paint to Sample program. It is part of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and takes inspiration from the brand’s earliest custom-built cars, where craftsmanship and individuality were everything. Through the program, owners can push beyond custom colours and dive into tailor-made artistry that transforms these performance icons into true one-of-one collector machines.

For the 911 Carrera T Formosa, the focus is on the island’s iconic mountains, coasts, and rocky terrain. The bespoke Paint to Sample Ipanema Blue Metallic finish works together with Suzuka Grey Metallic accents to mirror the meeting of water and stone along Taiwan’s shoreline.

Inside, Truffle Brown and Black leather with Night Green stitching sets a tone inspired by Taiwan’s forested peaks, complemented by Paldao wood trim that adds another nod to nature. A new Formosa checker pattern incorporates Night Green, Black, and Cream White for a standout cabin detail that you will not find in any other 911.

Additional touches include unique lettering in the luggage area, special sill plates, and other handcrafted elements that reinforce the exclusive personality of the car. Taking one of the world’s most admired sports cars and infusing it with the soul of a beautiful island, the Porsche 911 Carrera T Formosa stands as a perfect example of what Sonderwunsch can deliver: personal, artistic, and unforgettable.