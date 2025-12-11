Renault Hints At Clio RS Comeback With Hybrid Power

Renault is considering bringing back its Renaultsport badge, suggesting there is real potential in electric performance and that high-power, low-CO2 hybrid drivetrains could be a natural fit for a future RS-flavoured Clio.

Bruno Vanel, the brand’s global sales and operations director, told Auto Express that while there is no RS model on the cards right now, the door isn’t closed. If the demand is strong enough, he said Renault could rethink its stance, adding that they will reassess the situation in a few months.

Vanel pointed out that Renault already has the in-house expertise to build such a car. The company has hybrid systems capable of delivering strong performance with low CO2 output, something that matters more than ever as regulations tighten.

This opens the possibility that the next-generation Clio, still about a year away, could eventually spawn a revived RS variant. It would likely use a beefed-up version of the car’s 1.8 litre petrol-electric hybrid setup, pushing out more than 200 bhp. The race-inspired dog-clutch layout already used in Renault’s hybrid system naturally lends itself to a sportier model.

The previous Clio RS ran a 197 bhp 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol engine, increasing to 217 bhp in Trophy form. It was also among the early adopters of dual-clutch gearboxes, paired with a Race mode and launch control. It may not have been the most celebrated hot hatch of its time, but RS models have historically delivered some of the sharpest and most engaging Renaults to drive.

In a separate discussion, Vanel admitted that selling hot hatches is getting tougher, but stressed that Renault has not ruled out any direction. That includes the possibility of electric RS models.