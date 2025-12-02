South Africa Getting Multiple Brabus 800 Cabrios

BRABUS has pulled the covers off its latest open-top creation, the 800 Cabrio, and while the wild XL version won’t make it to South Africa, the ‘regular’ model already delivers more drama than most supercars with roofs. Based on the current Mercedes-AMG G63 (W465), the project shows just how far the Bottrop team will go to turn the G-Class into something even more exclusive.

The conversion is a proper engineering exercise, not a gimmick. BRABUS rebuilt the body with high-strength steel, then ran it through a brutal shaker test with peak loads up to 7g. That simulates more than 100,000 km of punishment on and off-road. It also breezed through the mandatory rollover safety test, which tells you everything about how seriously the structure has been reinforced. Even with all this work, the shape stays unmistakably G-Class thanks to a soft-top system built from more than 500 custom parts. It opens or closes in 20 seconds, includes a heated safety glass window, locks into a strengthened windscreen frame, and uses a carbon roof bow to keep its contour stable at speed.

From the outside, the 800 Cabrio goes full BRABUS. The WIDESTAR body kit, exposed-carbon detailing, deep front intakes and power-bulged bonnet set the tone. Massive 24-inch Monoblock ZM Platinum Edition wheels fill the arches with specifically developed rubber by Hankook for these Masterpiece cars. Adjustable BRABUS sport springs drop the ride height between 20 mm and 40 mm, tightening up the stance. Even the tailgate is bespoke, swinging open to the left and wearing a carbon panel with a recessed BRABUS logo. The rear fascia flows cleanly into the WIDESTAR bodywork and, top up or down, the proportions look properly integrated rather than improvised.

Power is as serious as everything else. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivers 789 hp (588 kW) and 1000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. The nine-speed SPEEDSHIFT TCT sends drive to all four wheels and helps shove the Cabrio from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.0 seconds. Top speed is capped at 240 km/h (150 mph). The BRABUS stainless exhaust adds to the theatre with active valves, blow-off noises from the BoostXtra system, and illuminated side-exit pipes set into carbon surrounds.

Inside, the show continues with a Masterpiece cabin. The Shell-design quilting is crisp across the panels, footwells and mats, while the seats use the same pattern with pinpoint perforation to keep ventilation working. Neck-level heating in the headrests makes roof-down driving easy even in colder weather. Carbon trim, illuminated scuff plates, anodized lock pins and BRABUS pedal pads complete the look. Rear passengers also benefit from Easy Entry hinges that let the back doors open a full 90 degrees.

With pricing listed at 761 500 euros (approx. R15m) before shipping, duties and taxes, the 800 Cabrio sits deep in ultra-luxury territory. But as far as open-air, V8-powered excess goes, few machines will turn heads like this one when it eventually lands on South African soil.

According to local BRABUS distributor RACE! local clients have taken a huge liking to this creation, with multiple orders confirmed for South Africa.