The V8 From The Lamborghini Temerario To Stick Around For A Long Time

When the iconic 5.2-litre V10 soundtrack of the Lamborghini Huracán bowed out, enthusiasts got nervous. Things looked even more uncertain when news broke that its successor would go smaller in cylinder count, displacement, and add forced induction and electrification. Then the Temerario arrived with a 10,000 rpm redline, leaving the V10’s 8,500 rpm ceiling in the dust, and everyone suddenly relaxed.

Sant’Agata clearly hasn’t forgotten what matters. The new engine delivers 789 hp (588 kW) on its own and a total of 907 hp (676 kW) with the hybrid system. According to The Drive, it still has room to grow and is engineered to stick around for many years, likely into the next decade.

Temerario product line director Paolo Racchetti explained that Lamborghini developed this powerplant to last for at least two vehicle life cycles. In other words, the next mid-engine supercar from Lambo will use this same wild V8. They already know where they can take performance and efficiency further, so the development roadmap is well laid out.

That suggests an inevitable ultra-focused variant with even more punch is baked into the long-term plan. Think Superleggera, Performante or STO spirit, possibly without needing heavier electrification. And if the Huracán enjoyed a ten-year run from 2014 to 2024, this 4.0-litre unit could be thrilling drivers well into the late 2030s. But only in a mid-engine Lambo.

Previously, Lamborghini insisted the Temerario V8 would stay exclusive, but newer rumours hint that Audi could revive its own halo sports car with this engine, echoing the R8 recipe. Racchetti, however, maintains that keeping it unique to the Temerario is crucial to its identity, describing the engine as its signature piece that defines the car’s soul and driving experience. He also mentioned that fitting it to the Urus would require major reengineering, which doesn’t eliminate the possibility of a wild limited-run special someday with a price tag as high as that screaming redline.