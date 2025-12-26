Ultra-Rare Bugatti Bolide Could Sell For Over R100 Million At Auction

A Bugatti Bolide is set to cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Paris auction in 2026, offering collectors an exceptionally rare shot at one of the most extreme machines the brand has ever built. With production capped at just 40 units worldwide, the Bolide has always been almost impossible to acquire, which makes this upcoming sale particularly noteworthy.

As expected, entry does not come cheap. RM Sotheby’s estimates the car will sell for between $4.7 million and $7 million, placing it firmly among the most valuable modern Bugattis ever offered at auction.

This particular example is effectively new, showing only 70 miles on the odometer. It is finished in turquoise carbon on the upper body, contrasted by black carbon fibre along the lower sections. Subtle French flag details appear on the turning vanes behind the front wheels, while a Blanc-finished central air intake completes the exterior specification.

Inside, the cabin is trimmed in Beluga Black Alcantara with matching stitching throughout. The racing bucket seats feature the Bolide logo embroidered in Gris Rafale on the headrests. Included in the sale are two Bugatti flight cases containing a technical manual, a car cover, a tool bag with gloves, a battery conditioner, and a spare set of wheels.

Underneath the dramatic bodywork sits a bespoke carbon fibre chassis developed to meet LMh and LMDh regulations, while also complying with all FIA safety requirements. Power comes from Bugatti’s 8.0-litre W16 engine, producing 1,825 hp (1,361 kW) and 1,475 lb-ft (2,000 Nm) of torque. With a dry weight of just 1,450 kg, the Bolide delivers a power-to-weight ratio in excess of 1,100 hp per tonne, underlining just how far removed it is from anything resembling a road car.