Vorsteiner Breathes New Life Into Ferrari 458 With CTR Program

Aftermarket mods can be a fun way to show some personality, but when the badge on the bonnet is a Ferrari, the end result often misses the mark. The new CTR Program for the 458 Italia looks like an exception. Vorsteiner revealed its Classic Tuning Restoration Program at the 2025 SEMA Show as a standalone project designed to give exotic machines fresh styling and, sometimes, upgraded hardware.

This 458 is the first in a planned series of CTR builds. Rather than trying to out-shout the original design, Vorsteiner seems to borrow from Ferrari itself. The grey paint with a yellow centre stripe feels straight out of the 812 Competizione playbook, and the reshaped front bumper could fool a few into thinking it came off a rare V12 special. Just prepare your bank account before falling too hard for it.

Up front, you’ll spot a reworked bumper with an integrated splitter, topped by a new bonnet featuring an S-duct inspired by the 458 Speciale. Vorsteiner’s Daniel Song told Car and Driver that this isn’t just for show. Air is directed through the intake and out the hood to boost downforce. Wider, vented fender tops are said to improve cooling, while vents behind the wheels help the brakes breathe. Even with the extra aggression, the 458’s track width stays original, so that crisp steering remains untouched. Along the sides, carbon fibre skirts visually drop the stance. At the rear, a redesigned bumper brings more vents (purely aesthetic), and the carbon fibre diffuser is shaped to work with the standard exhaust or an aftermarket system. A neat wing finishes it off, while forged magnesium monoblock VMM-102 wheels in 20-inch front and 21-inch rear sizes trim unsprung mass for sharper handling. Then comes the part that stings: the price list.

Unlike most Vorsteiner setups, you can’t pick and choose. The complete kit starts at $64,950 for 1×1 gloss carbon fibre, and installation adds at least $4,550. Satin carbon fibre bumps the total to $71,445. Forged carbon fibre climbs to $77,950. Wheels like the ones shown come in at $17,480, and bespoke designs cost even more. Paint, wraps, protection film, and livery options are all extra. Inside, retrim packages begin at $18,500. Mechanical upgrades such as exhausts, headers, tunes, suspension, and braking system upgrades are priced on request. Wallet weight reduction is guaranteed.

Customising a Ferrari properly will never be cheap, and your accountant will likely protest, but when the craftsmanship is this strong from a team also behind Gunther Werks, the end result is tempting.