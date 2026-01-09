Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Goes Full Bespoke with Luna Rossa Edition

Alfa Romeo has revealed the first creation from its new Bottegafuorisere bespoke division, a dramatic take on the Giulia Quadrifoglio featuring a low-drag bodykit and a split rear spoiler.

Named Luna Rossa after the Italian sailing team, the new limited-run model, unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show, is positioned as the most extreme Quadrifoglio to date.

The biggest changes come in the form of a comprehensive aerodynamic package. Up front, the car gains a pair of canards, while carbon fibre side skirts run along the flanks. At the rear sits an aggressive wing inspired by the hydrofoils used on the Luna Rossa race boat, flipped upside down to generate downforce rather than lift.

Together, the aero upgrades deliver 140 kg of downforce at 300 km/h (186 mph), around five times more than a standard Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Power comes from the familiar twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6, producing 513 bhp (382 kW), now paired with a louder Akrapovič exhaust system.

Inside, Sparco bucket seats draw inspiration from the lifejackets worn by the Luna Rossa crew, finished in grey upholstery with a bold red centre stripe.

That same red-on-grey theme carries through to the optional exterior livery, tying the whole Luna Rossa concept together visually.

Production will be capped at just 10 examples, so don’t expect to see it in South Africa. Pricing has not been announced, but expectations are that it will command a substantial premium over the regular Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Alfa Romeo’s move to establish an in-house customisation division, alongside sister brand Maserati, mirrors a strategy already embraced by marques such as Aston Martin, Bentley and Porsche.

These bespoke programmes have proven highly profitable, and could play a key role in securing the long-term future of Stellantis’s Italian premium brands.