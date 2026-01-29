Bentley Continental GT S and GT Convertible S Revealed As The ‘Sweet Spot’

Bentley has introduced a fresh addition to the Continental GT family with the return of the S badge, pairing the standard car’s plug-in hybrid V8 setup with a noticeably sharper chassis character.

The V8 S name has always sat in a sweet spot, delivering a touch more attitude without stepping all the way up to Speed territory. In the new electrified line-up, however, it keeps the same 671 hp (500 kW) hybrid system found in the regular GT and Azure.

The difference lies in the hardware and tuning beneath the body. The S borrows several ideas from the more hard-edged Supersport and takes cues from the flagship Speed. It comes standard with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential on the rear axle and active anti-roll bars.

Those components work alongside the existing dual-valve dampers and twin-chamber air suspension, giving the S a keener, more responsive feel than the comfort-focused versions in the range.

Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 working together with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Energy for the motor is supplied by a 25.9 kWh battery, which allows for around 80 km (50 miles) of electric-only driving before the petrol engine needs to wake up.

Bentley claims 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 306 km/h (190 mph). A Sports Exhaust is fitted as standard, adding a bit more theatre to the soundtrack when you are not running silently.

On the outside, the S keeps things subtle, with only discreet badging setting it apart. Inside, there is a bespoke colour split and the use of Dynamica, Bentley’s own take on soft-touch Alcantara, across key surfaces.

Pricing is still to be confirmed, but the S will slot between the standard Continental GT at R5,2m and the Speed at R6,5m.