BMW Alpina Begins

The mood around Alpina’s wholesale absorption into the BMW Group, completed with the transfer of the Alpina trademark rights on January 1, was anything but upbeat when the news first broke. At worst, there were fears the name would be quietly shelved. At best, the Alpina models would lose the individuality that set them apart from the BMWs they were based on. With the launch of BMW Alpina, we are finally getting the first indications of what this new chapter might look like.

BMW has been careful with its positioning, describing BMW Alpina as an exclusive, standalone brand under the BMW Group umbrella. That alone eases the biggest concerns around the badge being retired altogether. With ongoing uncertainty around the future of internal combustion engines, operating as a distinct, low-volume brand that could qualify for special legislative exemptions may turn out to be a very smart move.

We have not seen any production cars yet, but some details are already confirmed. Future models will wear BMW ALPINA lettering across the centre of the rear. What appears less certain is the fate of the traditional Alpina crest, complete with intake trumpets and coil-over shock, which may not survive into this new era.

So what will BMW Alpina cars actually be? For now, the indications suggest they will remain close to what enthusiasts expect. BMW speaks of exclusive design elements, distinctive materials and even unique acoustics. There is also mention of a balance between strong performance and superior ride comfort, paired with the familiar driving character that has always defined Alpina products.

BMW Alpina will also expand its range of bespoke options and accessories. Given BMW’s success with its M Performance catalogue, an Alpina-focused equivalent seems entirely plausible, even if it risks diluting the brand if handled poorly. After all, exclusivity and heritage are central to Alpina’s appeal, and those qualities are precisely what made the brand worth acquiring and repositioning in the first place.

For context, the original Alpina era closed with the B8 GT, a 99-unit special based on the 8 Series Gran Coupe. Producing 624 bhp (465 kW) and 626 lb-ft (848 Nm), it showcased everything Alpina was known for: bespoke bodywork, unique colours and livery, and subtle yet meaningful upgrades to performance, dynamics and sound.