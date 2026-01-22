Bugatti F.K.P. Hommage One-Off Is A Tribute To The Veyron

Bugatti has revealed the FKP Hommage, a one-off hyper-GT conceived as the ultimate evolution of the Veyron in tribute to the model that changed everything, according to the brand’s design chief.

The new car, named in honour of Ferdinand Karl Piëch, the former Volkswagen Group boss who drove the original Veyron project, is based on the Chiron and retains the formidable W16 that underpinned both icons.

While it carries clear retro influences, the intention was not to create a pastiche but to explore what a present-day Veyron could look like. This GT is the second creation, following the Mistral-based Brouillard, to emerge from Bugatti’s Solitaire division, a specialist arm set up for bespoke one-off commissions.

Its version of the quad-turbo W16 is the 1,578 hp (1,177 kW) unit first seen in the Chiron Super Sport, paired with revised cooling hardware, improved intercoolers and a strengthened gearbox.

The FKP draws heavily on the design language of the 2005 Veyron 16.4, the record-breaking hypercar championed by Piëch and named to reference its 16 cylinders and four turbochargers.

But Bugatti design boss Frank Heyl says every surface has been reworked to sharpen the silhouette and improve the overall flow. Heyl explained: ‘Designing this car is a great honour but at the same time a great challenge, because if you are to lay hands on the design of an icon, you have to be very careful.

“I’m a judge for many concours of elegance around the world and we have a term called ‘period correct’. If something is ‘period correct’, then it becomes authentic.

“There are themes on the FKP that we sketched back in the day, and through that it becomes legitimate and authentic.”

Among the most obvious changes is the horseshoe grille, now more upright and three-dimensional, paired with new L-shaped LED headlights that give the Hommage a more focused, intense expression.

The front cooling openings are also significantly larger than on the original Veyron to supply more air to the uprated W16. Heyl also highlighted the staggered wheel setup, 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, a layout originally planned for the Veyron but only later introduced on the Chiron.

As with the Veyron, the body features a two-tone finish. The deep red paint uses complex layering techniques, while the rear section is formed from exposed carbonfibre.

The owner, who remains unnamed, specified red and black to echo their own Veyron, but the true depth of customisation is most evident inside, which Heyl says is where the team feels the strongest emotional connection to the project.

The interior includes a centre console machined from a single block of aluminium, bespoke fabrics woven by a specialist house in Paris, and a 43mm Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon integrated into the cabin.

Heyl added that because the watch is automatic, it cannot be manually wound and instead maintains its charge by rotating several times per hour, despite having no mechanical link to the car itself.

Bugatti has not disclosed the exact price, but has confirmed that the car cost its owner more than €10 million (R190 million), placing it in the same financial territory as the £11.3m La Voiture Noire created in 2019.