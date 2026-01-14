Corvette ZR1X Is The Quickest Production Car From America

In one of the least surprising stories you’ll read this year, the four-wheel drive, 1,250 hp (932 kW), mid-engined, twin-turbo hybrid Corvette ZR1X is brutally quick in a straight line. Absurdly quick, even by modern standards, where EVs, heavily boosted engines, and wild hypercars have reset expectations. This thing still stands apart.

8.675 is the number that matters, the ZR1X’s quarter-mile time as recorded by Corvette at US 131 Motorsports Park last October. The run was done on a prepared surface and includes rollout, with 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) dispatched in just 1.68 seconds, but the figures speak for themselves. A 256 km/h (159 mph) trap speed. Peak longitudinal acceleration of 1.75g. That is supercar violence in numerical form.

What makes it more impressive is that this was a standard car. Stock Michelin PS4 S tyres, carbon wheels, factory aero, pump fuel. Nothing exotic, nothing modified. Driven by Corvette engineer and test driver Stefan Frick, the car repeatedly dipped under 8.8 seconds, which confirms the 8.675 wasn’t a one-off hero run. Even on unprepped tarmac, a ZR1X with the Performance Package still managed to break the nine-second barrier. For a series production, road-legal combustion car, that’s ridiculous. Especially when you remember the price sits just above $200,000, which Corvette is keen to point out is a fraction of what anything else this fast with an engine will cost.

Imagine what will happen when owners start feeding their ZR1X better fuel and fitting stickier tyres. American drag strips may have found their new cult hero.