Electric BMW M3 Sound Being Shaped By M Legends

The upcoming BMW i3 sedan, not to be confused with the 2014 to 2021 i3 hatch, will build on the latest Neue Klasse platform already seen under the iX3 SUV and, as BMW has now confirmed, it will also form the basis for the first fully electric M3 performance sedan. The iM3, as it is widely expected to be called, is only due to arrive in 2027, but BMW has started revealing early details. That includes simulated gearshifts and a newly developed soundscape. Now we have a clearer idea of what that sound could be like.

In a new YouTube video released by BMW, the development team is shown recording several combustion-engined BMW models in a studio environment to help shape this soundscape. Among the cars featured are the F82 M4 GTS with its twin-turbo 3.0-litre inline-six, the E92 M3 GTS powered by a naturally aspirated 4.4-litre V8, and even the E64 M6 with its thunderous 5.0-litre V10. According to BMW, the idea behind capturing these sounds is to enrich the lower frequency ranges, since electric motors tend to produce a higher-pitched whine by nature.

Although BMW is clearly drawing inspiration from its combustion-era icons, it does not look like drivers will be able to simply pick a classic engine note from a menu, as some rivals have teased in past EV concepts. Instead, the approach appears more nuanced, with BMW blending elements of recorded engine character together with electric motor sounds to create a distinctive audio identity that plays through the iM3’s speakers while driving.

It will still be some time before we hear the finished result, but BMW has already confirmed a few key technical details about its upcoming electric sports sedan. Official power figures have not yet been announced, though the iM3 will use a quad-motor setup with one electric motor per wheel, along with an 800-volt electrical architecture designed to support rapid charging. Expect a steady stream of teasers and updates over the next year as BMW builds momentum toward the car’s 2027 debut.