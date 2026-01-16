Familiar Shape, New Power: Cullinan Going Electric

As the Spectre begins to shape Rolls-Royce’s electric identity, the spotlight has shifted to what happens when the Cullinan loses its internal combustion engine. Fresh spy shots offer an early look at the direction, and the result feels reassuringly familiar, at least in overall silhouette.

If you already tolerate the current Cullinan’s styling, you will probably see this as good news. The upright nose and the generously rounded rear of the prototype closely mirror the existing SUV. The section between the rear window and the tailgate appears slightly sharper and more pronounced, while the lighting signatures seem subtly revised rather than radically new.

Up front, the main headlight projectors now appear vertically stacked beneath a horizontal LED strip, effectively reversing the arrangement used on the petrol-powered Cullinan. At the back, the tail-lights look slimmer and more elongated, echoing the visual language introduced by the Spectre.

There are two ways to read this. Rolls-Royce could have used electrification as a clean break from its established design language, as Jaguar has attempted. Or it could choose continuity, ensuring the Cullinan EV still looks unmistakably like part of the family. The second approach makes more sense. The brand is in a strong position, the Cullinan sells well to its audience, and there is little incentive to rewrite the formula. Sometimes evolution beats revolution.