Ferrari 12Cilindri Gets Tailor Made Treatment That Took Almost Two Years

Tracing its lineage to the 250 and drawing clear visual cues from the Daytona, the Ferrari 12Cilindri now sits at the top of Ferrari’s GT range. That status makes it the perfect canvas for the brand’s personalisation department, and after an intense Tailor Made process, the result is the Ferrari Tailor Made 12Cilindri.

Ferrari describes this project as a collaboration across three continents, bringing together Asian artists, the Ferrari Styling Centre in Europe, and North American fashion platform Cool Hunting to define the final specification. The process took close to two years, with every detail shaped into a one-off expression.

The most striking transformation is the exterior finish, a bold look that would not feel out of place on the wildest TVR. Ferrari calls it the Yoonseul transitional paint, inspired by regional celadon ceramics and the energy of K-pop culture. The bonnet artwork comes from Korean musicians Graycode, who ‘translated’ the sound of the V12 into a visual form.

Inside, the theme becomes even more unconventional. The cabin introduces horsehair as a material, woven throughout the seats, flooring, dashboard and other soft-touch areas. It is sourced from Mongolia rather than Italy, adding another unexpected layer to the story.

This is the first time horsehair has appeared in a factory-built Ferrari, but it is not the only surprise. The car also features white brake calipers paired with white gearshift paddles, a combination rarely seen on a Prancing Horse.

Mechanically, nothing changes, and that feels like the right call. The 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 still delivers 819 hp (610 kW), launches to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, and runs on to 340 km/h (211 mph), whether coupe or spider.

With only one example in existence, pricing is expected to sit in another league entirely, comfortably beyond the standard car’s starting point of R10,5m.