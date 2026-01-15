Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Gets Supercharged V8 From GTD

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC has been unveiled as a harder-edged, circuit-ready evolution of the iconic muscle car, created to bring some of the GTD’s intensity to a broader audience.

Engineered in-house by Ford Racing, the Street Cred version builds on the Mk7 Dark Horse formula and blends in key lessons learned from the GTD and its GT3 race car sibling.

Brand manager Ryan Shaughnessy called it part of Ford’s ongoing race-to-road philosophy and described it as the gateway into ultra-high-performance territory for drivers who dream of owning a GTD.

While the standard Dark Horse runs a 5.0-litre Coyote V8 producing 500 hp (373kW), the SC adopts the GTD’s 5.2-litre supercharged V8.

That engine delivers 815 hp (608 kW) in GTD form, although Ford has not yet confirmed the final figure for the SC. It will sit between the two models, but engineering chief Arie Groeneveld suggested it will lean much closer to GTD territory than to the standard Dark Horse.

Power is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, rather than the GTD’s eight-speed unit.

There is also a revised variable traction control system based on GTD hardware, now offering five selectable levels to better suit a wider spread of driver ability.

Beyond the engine, the SC benefits from a long list of technical upgrades over the Dark Horse. Groeneveld said the priority was aerodynamic performance and vehicle dynamics, with the aim of delivering predictable handling. In his words, the team pushed the car’s abilities as far as possible.

It rides on new Magneride dampers controlled by in-house software that can adjust each damper individually up to 1,000 times per second. The suspension package includes stiffer springs, revised anti-roll bars and reworked front control arms.

A lightweight magnesium strut brace and forged suspension links sharpen steering feel and trim mass. The steering rack itself has been recalibrated, while Brembo brakes come standard, with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rears. Standard cars run on Pirelli tyres.

Visually, the SC adopts a far more aggressive look that merges Dark Horse cues with GTD influence. Many of the changes serve a functional purpose, but senior designer Aaron Walker said the brief was also to make the car feel gritty, attitudinal and sinister.

Inside, the cabin gains bespoke materials and the GTD’s steering wheel.

Ford will offer the SC with new colour options and design details, including exterior graphics and seatbelts in a distinctive teal shade inspired by the 1970 Mustang 429 homologation special.

At the front, airflow has been significantly increased thanks to much larger intakes offering 60 percent more open area than the regular Dark Horse. The bonnet features a carbonfibre intake with aerodynamic surfaces claimed to generate 7.5 times more downforce than the standard car.

Out back, a sizeable rear wing works in tandem with an equally bold ducktail spoiler on the boot lid. Together, they are said to produce around 281 kg of downforce at 290 km/h (180mph).

An optional Track Pack will be available, adding a bespoke Magneride tune, carbonfibre wheels, uprated Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres sized 305/30 R20 at the front and 315/30 R20 at the rear.

Pricing is not known at this stage, but you can bet it will carry a significant premium over the regular Dark Horse.

The standard Dark Horse is sold in right-hand drive in South Africa, but unfortunately, the SC will only be available to left-hand drive markets.