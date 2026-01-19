Giallo Ferrari Enzo Sells For A Record Breaking R290 Million

The Ferrari lineup owned by the late Phil Bachman hit the spotlight hard over the weekend as a wave of rare cars sold for figures that would have seemed outlandish not long ago. At the forefront was a Giallo Modena Ferrari Enzo that fetched a colossal $17.875 million (approx. R293 million). That result blew past the previous Enzo headline sale of just over $6 million back in 2023.

This particular Enzo stood out not just for its price but also for its unique touches. Ferrari went beyond standard specification with a custom interior featuring two-tone Rosso and Giallo seats, a bold choice that visually set it apart from nearly all others.

Bachman’s cars didn’t stop making noise there. His 288 GTO brought $8.525 million, nearly twice what that model has pulled before. An iconic F40, showing only 458 miles (737 km) on the clock, changed hands at $6.6 million (approx. R108 million), establishing another high mark. Meanwhile, a red F50 achieved $12.21 million (about R200 million), also a record for that car.

Interest in the collection stayed intense. A LaFerrari Coupe sold for $6.71 million while the Aperta version went further, commanding $11 million. A 599 GTO also caught attention, closing at $3.96 million. Other standout results included a 430 Scuderia Spider 16M at $1.98 million and a 360 Challenge Stradale at $1.155 million (about R19 million).

Mecum Auctions made it clear that the proceeds from this weekend’s event would benefit The Phil and Martha Bachman Foundation. That fed some talk that the head-lining Enzo numbers were being driven by buyers hoping to support charity. What this really means is that the foundation’s involvement happened before the cars reached the block, not during the actual bidding.