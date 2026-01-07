Koenigsegg Jesko Spotted Getting Mansory Makeover

It looks like Mansory is quietly putting the finishing touches on a bespoke body kit for the Koenigsegg Jesko. If confirmed, this would mark the tuner’s third limited-edition hypercar project after its well-known takes on the Veyron and Chiron.

Recent images circulating on social media hint that the Mansory Jesko is close to completion and could be unveiled publicly in the near future. One photo shows a group of Mansory technicians surrounding the car, suggesting final fitment work or last-minute detailing.

The car appears finished in a muted beige shade, reminiscent of desert sand. That colour choice may not be accidental and could point to a Middle Eastern customer taking delivery.

Visually, the kit is surprisingly restrained by Mansory standards. The front end gains a sharper splitter with additional side canards, while a roof-mounted scoop adds to the drama. Around the back, there is what looks to be a custom rear wing, all rendered in exposed carbon fibre. Additional carbon details extend to the fenders, with extra winglets positioned above the taillamps.

For now, there is no confirmation of mechanical upgrades. The standard Jesko is powered by a 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 1,280 hp (955 kW), rising to 1,600 hp (1,193 kW) when running on E85, with a peak torque figure of 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm). Power is sent through a 9-speed multi-clutch transmission.