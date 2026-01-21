LARTE Design Gives Lamborghini Urus SE a Sharper Edge

LARTE Design has revealed its Largenda programme for the Lamborghini Urus SE, expanding its first Lamborghini project to the brand’s most advanced SUV.

As Lamborghini’s first plug-in hybrid, the Urus SE introduces a new performance layout that blends electrification, high output, and everyday usability. With up to 789 hp (588 kW), electric-only driving capability, and multiple performance modes, the Urus SE is often described as the most road-focused and rounded Urus yet. Largenda was developed to give this step forward in performance a visual identity that feels equally considered and purposeful.

The Urus SE brings more power, more technology, and greater complexity. Largenda answers this through proportion, surface detail, and visual balance. The styling package sharpens the SUV’s stance, reinforces its horizontal lines, and gives the impression of a lower centre of gravity.

Largenda for Urus SE comprises 18 exterior components designed specifically for the SE platform. These include a redesigned bonnet, front bumper elements, aerodynamic splitters, side sections, rear diffuser, rear arches, roof and rear spoilers, mirror covers, exhaust finishers, and forged wheel options.

All components are manufactured in Germany at facilities that also produce carbon parts for brands such as Koenigsegg, Porsche, and Mercedes-AMG. Materials include 100% premium pre-preg carbon fibre and advanced composite alternatives. Each part is CNC-trimmed, hand-finished, and tested for fitment, vibration resistance, and UV durability. All materials comply with TÜV certification requirements.

Largenda offers several finish options, including gloss or matte pre-preg carbon fibre, body-colour painted composite, as well as mixed carbon and painted combinations.

This gives owners flexibility in how they define the character of their Urus SE, from subtle and technical to more striking and architectural.

For LARTE Design, this latest evolution of the Largenda programme continues its emphasis on precision, detail, and long-term visual impact. Largenda for Lamborghini Urus SE is now available globally.