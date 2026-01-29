New Audi RS5 Confirmed As Plug-In Hybrid

Audi has officially lifted the veil on what might be its most significant performance launch of the decade. In a LinkedIn post, the Four Rings confirmed that the new RS5 is “nearing its debut” and will serve as the brand’s first-ever performance plug-in hybrid.

Unlike Mercedes-AMG’s controversial four-cylinder C63, sources suggest Audi is keeping it six-cylinder and will feature an upgraded version of the current twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6, but with electrical assistance pushing combined output well beyond the current 444 horsepower figure.

Body styles will include both a sedan (technically a five-door liftback) and the Avant wagon. Notably, the two-door coupe and convertible variants are dead, casualties of Audi’s coupe cull alongside the TT and R8.

The PHEV architecture should deliver around 50 km of electric-only range, enough for silent commutes, while the battery and motors add inevitable weight. Spy shots reveal charging ports alongside fuel fillers, and Nürburgring testing footage confirms the distinctive V6 soundtrack remains.

Expect the covers to come off at some stage this year.