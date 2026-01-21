New Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Set To Replace GLC 43 and 63

Mercedes-AMG is lining up a new top-tier GLC performance model, with a 600 hp flagship SUV expected to break cover before the end of the year. The newcomer will effectively streamline the brand’s GLC performance offering, replacing two existing variants as AMG reshapes its combustion-powered range.

Arriving as part of the mid-cycle update for the second-generation petrol-powered GLC, the new GLC 53 will adopt the plug-in hybrid drivetrain already used in the E53.

Pairing a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six with an electric motor integrated into the gearbox, the system delivers up to 612 hp (456 kW) in Race mode and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. In everyday driving modes, output is rated at 577 hp (430 kW).

In E53 form, this powertrain is capable of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds and a top speed limited to 249 km/h (155 mph). Thanks to a 21.2kWh lithium-ion battery, it also offers an electric-only driving range of up to 101 km (63 miles).

The GLC 53 will replace both the GLC 43 hybrid and the GLC 63 PHEV as part of a broader shift away from the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine currently used in those models.

According to sources, this decision is linked to the engine’s inability to comply with the latest EU noise regulations.

As a result, production of the GLC 43 is expected to end by late February, with the GLC 63 reportedly following in May.

The updated GLC 53 will also benefit from refreshed styling and the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz’s MB.OS infotainment and software architecture.