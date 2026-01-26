New Porsche 911 GT3 RS To Be Turbocharged

The Porsche 911 GT3 has long been defined by its naturally aspirated engine, a trait that is slowly disappearing across modern performance cars. About a year ago, Porsche hinted that its benchmark track model would need some form of powertrain assistance, either electrification or more likely turbocharging, to satisfy incoming Euro 7 emissions rules. Now it has been confirmed that the next 2027 Porsche 911 GT3 RS will indeed adopt turbocharging.

The motivation is emissions compliance, first and foremost. But there is another reality at play. The GT3 RS has started to face serious pressure from rivals like the Ford Mustang GTD and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X. The competitive landscape has shifted, and the GT3 RS can no longer rely purely on purity of concept. Spending $400,000 only to be outgunned by a $200,000 Corvette is not a situation Porsche will tolerate for long.

Recent test mules of the 2027 911 GT3 RS have been spotted undergoing cold-weather development on public roads in Scandinavia near the Arctic Circle. Even through the camouflage, several changes are obvious. The rear wing now appears to use a new three-element design instead of the current two-element setup. Expect the active aero and DRS system to remain, although it is not yet clear which elements will move.

More subtle but just as telling is a large air outlet positioned above the rear number plate. This looks designed to extract significantly more heat from the engine bay, which makes sense if forced induction is now part of the package.

The exhaust layout has also evolved. The tailpipes are thicker and now sit above a revised diffuser, while what looks like an additional pair of exhaust outlets can be seen at the outer edges, angled downward toward the road surface.

Up front, the prototype wears a completely new bumper design, although several production components are still missing, suggesting the final look is not yet locked in.

Earlier sightings already hinted at what was coming. A prototype was previously filmed lapping the Nürburgring, and a video shared on Instagram by joelre98 captured the car at speed with an unmistakable whoosh in the background.

That sound is hard to ignore. The current high-revving, free-breathing engine is clearly nearing the end of its lifecycle, and with turbocharging will likely come the loss of the iconic 9,000 rpm redline. The signs have been there for a while, but it still feels like the closing of a special chapter.

This new track weapon with boosted power is on the way, with debut and production expected around August.