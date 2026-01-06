Next Bugatti One-Off Could Be A Modern Veyron Tribute

Bugatti’s ultra-exclusive Programme Solitaire is starting to take clearer shape, with fresh details emerging around its next one-off hypercar. When word first surfaced that the marque was preparing another bespoke creation after the Brouillard, speculation filled the gaps. Now, the picture is sharpening. Bugatti has confirmed that Solitaire will remain capped at just two coachbuilt hypercars per year, each designed to tell a distinct story from the brand’s past.

With the second commission pencilled in for January 2026, the next Solitaire build is already being positioned as more than a styling exercise. Instead, it is understood to be a tribute to one of the most important road cars Bugatti has ever produced.

Early rumours suggested the car would be based on the same underpinnings as the Chiron, especially after the Tourbillon recently took centre stage. That assumption still holds, but new insider information points to a deeper historical connection. According to sources close to the project, the upcoming one-off will pay direct homage to the Bugatti Veyron 16.4, the car that reset the global performance benchmark in the mid-2000s.

An exclusive report from The Supercar Blog claims the 2026 Solitaire commission will reference Veyron chassis number 001, the very car that ushered in Bugatti’s modern era. That original 16.4 was not only a technological landmark, but also a symbol of what a contemporary hypercar could be. Nearly 20 years on, Bugatti appears ready to revisit that moment with a modern interpretation marking the Veyron’s anniversary. The tribute is expected to wear the Veyron’s iconic red-and-black two-tone finish, one of the most instantly recognisable colour schemes in the brand’s history.

Under the skin, the new Solitaire is said to retain the legendary quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine, a powertrain that is becoming increasingly rare in today’s electrified landscape. Early indications suggest output could once again climb to around 1,600 horsepower (1,193 kW).

Together, the Brouillard and the forthcoming Veyron-inspired Solitaire commission neatly define what the programme represents. These cars are not conceived as status symbols, but as rolling narratives, built for collectors who view their garages as archives rather than showrooms. Much like La Voiture Noire before them, they merge historical respect with contemporary craftsmanship, making ownership about legacy rather than possession.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but expectations are firmly in the stratosphere. With La Voiture Noire selling for more than $15 million in 2019, current Solitaire commissions are widely expected to exceed $20 million. Production will remain strictly limited to two cars per year, ensuring the programme’s mystique and reinforcing its appeal among the world’s most serious collectors.