One-Off Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Sells for Over R40 Million

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X has been on a record-smashing run since its debut, setting fresh standards for American performance cars. Last year it stopped the clocks at a remarkable 06:49.275 around the Nürburgring, beating the Ford Mustang GTD to claim the title of fastest American production car on the legendary circuit. Then, to kick off 2026, it posted 0–60 and quarter-mile times that embarrassed cars costing ten times as much, and in some cases more.

With that kind of reputation, it came as little surprise when a one-of-one ZR1X crossed the block at auction this past weekend and achieved a staggering $2.6 million (approx. R42m). Built to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, the full hammer price will be donated to charity.

Even at $2.6 million, this unique ZR1X did not quite match the record for a modern Corvette. In 2022, a C8 Z06 sold for $3.6 million. Still, this result comfortably eclipses the stock ZR1X’s base price of $218,100 and reinforces just how desirable the flagship Corvette has become.

The car was sold during the Barrett-Jackson 2026 Scottsdale Auction on January 24, 2026, with proceeds going to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The organisation supports Gold Star families and the families of fallen first responders by providing mortgage-free homes, a cause that fits neatly with the patriotic theme behind this Stars & Steel-inspired ZR1X.

To honour those who serve, Chevrolet created a 1-of-1 edition of America’s quickest production car, the Corvette ZR1X, said Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet. We’re proud to know the winning bid will go directly to supporting first responders and veterans in need across the United States through the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The winning bidder was Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and the owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

Visually, this ZR1X stands out thanks to a hand-painted Dark Satin Steel finish, highlighted by blue accents on elements such as the brake calipers and the Carbon Aero rear wing. The paintwork was completed by specialists at the General Motors Design Fabrication shop. Inside, the cabin is trimmed in Santorini Blue.

Under the skin, it is every bit the monster you would expect. The one-off C8 ZR1X pairs a 5.5-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with an electric drive unit for a combined output of 1,233 horsepower (919 kW). Recent testing suggests a 0–60 time of just 1.68 seconds and a scarcely believable quarter-mile run of 8.675 seconds.

That level of performance puts almost everything else in its price bracket to shame, and even makes many more expensive cars look ordinary. The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is a good example. It costs around $840,000 and uses a hybrid setup too, yet its 0–100 km/h (62 mph) time is a comparatively modest 2.3 seconds.