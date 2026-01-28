Pagani Huayra 70 Trionfo Revealed To Celebrate Horacio’s 70th

Pagani has revealed the Huayra 70 “Trionfo”, a special edition created to celebrate founder Horacio Pagani’s 70th birthday.

With just three examples planned, it is destined to become one of the rarest creations in Pagani’s 26-year history. The brand has confirmed that Horacio Pagani not only approved the project but was closely involved and present for the unveiling.

The Huayra 70″ Trionfo” uses the Huayra Roadster as its foundation, yet introduces significant visual and aerodynamic changes. The bodywork is finished in exposed green carbon fibre with orange detailing. Up front, the splitter looks sharper and more purposeful, while the rear is dominated by a large fixed wing and an aggressive diffuser.

Extra extractor vents have been added above both the front and rear arches, suggesting serious attention to cooling and aerodynamic balance. There is also a roof-mounted intake scoop, reminiscent of the Zonda Cinque, which channels air rearward through a shark fin-style element.

While full technical specifications remain under wraps, the post confirmed that the special creation is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo AMG-derived V12 delivering 834 horsepower. In a refreshing departure from most recent Huayra variants, that engine is paired with a 7-speed manual gearbox. Pagani has yet to publish torque figures or official performance numbers for this model.

Pagani has long used personal milestones as inspiration for meaningful projects. For his 50th birthday, he oversaw the creation of the Zonda F, named after Juan Manuel Fangio, whose support was instrumental in helping Pagani gain credibility in Italy. At 60, he introduced the HP Barchetta, a deeply personal one-off. Now, at 70, the three-car Huayra 70 continues that tradition. With two more examples still to come, this story is not over yet.