Singer DLS Turbo Sorcerer Is Restomod Madness Done Right

Love it or hate it for cutting into the world’s limited supply of 964-generation 911s, Singer keeps building machines that stop you in your tracks. In 2023, the California-based specialist revealed its DLS Turbo programme, a modern reimagining of the Porsche 934/5 racers that ruled circuits in the late 1970s. The first completed car from that project, known as Sorcerer, has now emerged, and it is every bit as dramatic as the name suggests.

Singer offers the DLS Turbo in either road or track-focused form. After stripping the donor 964 to its core, the team inspects, cleans and strengthens the shell before reconstruction begins. Sorcerer was commissioned to full track spec, which explains the aggressive carbon-fibre bodywork, a deeper front lip and an enormous rear wing that rises from the back of the car. The panels are finished in a bespoke Fantasia Blue that subtly darkens toward the rear, giving the car a sense of motion even when it is standing still.

The visuals are only half the story. Under the skin, both DLS Turbo variants use a twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six featuring electric wastegates, water-cooled cylinder heads and air-cooled cylinders. It spins beyond 9,000 rpm and delivers 700 hp (522 kW) along with 751 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, figures that place it firmly in modern supercar territory.

All that power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, with gases exiting via a hybrid Inconel and titanium exhaust that vents on both sides of the car. The gearbox itself is part of the theatre. The shifter is mounted higher than usual and the exposed linkage is visible from inside the cabin, a deliberate nod to mechanical honesty.

Inside, the same attention to detail continues. The owner chose Pebble Grey leather paired with Pearl Grey Alcantara for the seats, finished with contrasting Champagne piping. The transmission tunnel is trimmed in satin carbon-fibre, while the Champagne accents are echoed across the rest of the interior to tie everything together.

Singer remains a divisive name, partly because of the multimillion-rand prices and partly because each build consumes a real 964 in the process. Still, looking at Sorcerer, it is hard not to hope that its owner uses it as intended, on the road and on track, rather than hiding it away.