This Lamborghini Veneno Could Be Yours For Over R250 Million

One of the rarest modern Lamborghinis has appeared for open sale, with a 2014 Lamborghini Veneno Coupe listed at $16.9 million (approx. R280 million) on duPont Registry. Created to mark Lamborghini’s 50th anniversary, the Veneno occupies its own space even in the hypercar world, with production limited to just three coupes globally. These cars are usually exchanged discreetly between collectors, so a public listing like this is a moment in itself.

The Veneno was never designed to blend in. Its radical aero, razor-edged panels, and exposed carbon elements exist to express Lamborghini’s most extreme vision of a road-legal machine. This example wears a bespoke Ad Personam silver finish over visible carbon fibre, a deliberate choice by the original owner to highlight the car’s engineering rather than conceal it beneath bold colour.

With only 125 miles recorded, this Veneno is essentially delivery fresh. Power comes from Lamborghini’s naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12, delivering over 740 horsepower to all four wheels via a single-clutch automated gearbox. The performance numbers caused headlines when the car debuted, but today its real pull comes from rarity rather than raw speed.

This car was ordered without many comfort features such as navigation, Bluetooth, heated seats, or cup holders, underlining its obsession with weight saving and mechanical focus. Carbon ceramic brakes, lightweight wheels, and widespread use of carbon fibre inside and out reinforce that the Veneno was conceived as a statement rather than a luxury cruiser.

Veneno values have climbed steadily over the past decade, with previous listings already smashing expectations. Each appearance in public seems to reset the benchmark and push the Veneno deeper into collector-only territory.

What gives this car extra weight is the moment we are in. As modern hypercars grow more complex and increasingly electrified, analogue flagships from major brands have become more culturally significant. The Veneno represents an era where excess, volume, and visual aggression were central to Lamborghini’s character.