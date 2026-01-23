Toyota Reveal Limited GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition

This is the new Toyota GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition, and yes, the name tells you almost everything you need to know.

Ogier claimed his ninth WRC title in 2025, which sees him draw level with fellow French legend Sébastien Loeb on the all-time record. Toyota is marking the milestone with a special-edition GR Yaris that leans hard into its rally roots.

At launch, the car will be offered in Japan with production limited to 100 units, and buyers will have to enter a lottery for the right to purchase one. Toyota has confirmed that a further 100 examples will be allocated to selected European markets.

Pricing is still to be confirmed, but given the exclusivity, it is safe to expect a noticeable premium over the standard GR Yaris.

So what actually changes on the Toyota GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition? The headline update is the addition of the Aero Performance Package introduced in 2025. That brings an adjustable rear wing, bonnet scoop, front lip spoiler, wheel arch vents and revised fuel tank covers designed to smooth airflow underneath the car. The special edition also debuts a new Black Gravite matte finish, contrasted by blue brake calipers and a subtle tricolour detail within the grille.

The powertrain stays as is, meaning the 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder still produces 276 hp (206 kW) and 390 Nm. Performance figures are unchanged too, with a 0 to 100km/h (62 mph) time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h (143mph). There is, however, a new SEB driving mode developed with Ogier himself. It replaces Track mode and shifts torque distribution to 40:60 front to rear, allowing more adjustability and greater control through the rear axle.

Interior revisions are subtle but meaningful. A slightly smaller steering wheel takes cues from the GR Yaris Rally2, along with a revised button layout inspired by the competition car. The handbrake is now leather-wrapped and mounted vertically, a nod to proper rally technique and a clear signal that this car is about involvement, not just appearance.

This is not the first time Toyota has honoured Ogier with a special GR Yaris. Back in 2024, the Ogier Edition celebrated his 2020 and 2021 WRC titles, and there was also a Rovanperä Edition built to mark Kalle Rovanperä’s championship wins in 2022 and 2023.

Plenty of legendary drivers have had special editions named after them, but very few can claim two versions of the same car. Then again, Sébastien Ogier is not most drivers. He is one of only two in history to win WRC titles with three different manufacturers, alongside Juha Kankkunen, and he sits second on the all-time wins list with 67 victories.