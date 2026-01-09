Toyota Turns GR Yaris Up to Eleven With Morizo RR

Just when it felt like the Toyota GR Yaris had reached its ceiling, the brand rolled into the Tokyo Auto Salon with something even more focused. Meet the GR Yaris Morizo RR. Shown for now as a prototype, it is already confirmed to be heading into limited production.

Sharing its name with the Lexus LBX Morizo RR, this version sticks with the familiar 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine. Output is expected to mirror the current Japan-spec car, delivering 300 hp (224 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). On paper, nothing changes. In reality, plenty does.

Visually, the Morizo RR leans hard into its track intent. A large carbon fibre rear wing dominates the rear, paired with a new front splitter and bespoke side skirts. There is also a lightweight carbon fibre bonnet, matte bronze wheels, and yellow brake calipers that pop against a new exclusive shade called Gravel Khaki.

All that added downforce meant Toyota had to revisit the suspension setup. The result is a chassis tuned to better handle rougher surfaces, with development work carried out on demanding roads, including the Nürburgring.

The drivetrain has also been sharpened. Toyota has removed the GR Yaris’ Gravel mode, which previously sent power in a 53:47 split, and replaced it with a dedicated Morizo mode. This locks the system into a 50:50 front-to-rear power distribution, echoing the now-retired Track mode from the original GR Yaris. The electric power steering has also been recalibrated for a more focused feel.

Inside, the changes continue. The Morizo RR features a bespoke steering wheel designed specifically for this model, drawing inspiration from motorsport hardware. It is trimmed in Alcantara with yellow accents and incorporates custom switches for audio and cruise control. A unique digital gauge layout rounds out the cabin upgrades.

The only real downside is availability. Toyota will build just 100 units for Japan, with another 100 earmarked for select European markets. In Japan, buyers will not even be able to order one outright, instead having to enter a lottery via Gazoo’s smartphone app.