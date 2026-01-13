When Your Bugatti Bolide Matches Your Jet

Given Bugatti’s already microscopic numbers, owning one is a statement on its own. This Bugatti Bolide owner went further and commissioned his hypercar to mirror the look of his Gulfstream G550 private jet.

Beverly Hills-based dealer O’Gara Coach shared images of the two machines parked side by side on Instagram. Both wear the Bolide’s familiar two-tone black and blue finish, with the blue referencing classic French Racing Blue, the traditional colour worn by French competition cars. Under the old national racing colour system, Britain ran green, and Italy ran red, which is how red became so closely tied to Ferrari over time.

To grasp the scale of this pairing, the numbers tell the story. The Bugatti Bolide, limited to just 40 units worldwide, starts at around €4 million. It is a track-only weapon powered by an 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 that produces 1,578 horsepower (1,177 kW), or as much as 1,825 horsepower (1,362 kW) when fed 110-octane racing fuel. Alongside the road-legal Mistral, the Bolide is among the last Bugatti models to use the iconic W16, before the brand moves to a naturally aspirated V16 hybrid setup in the forthcoming Tourbillon.

The Gulfstream G550 is an equally serious piece of kit. A new aircraft carried a list price of about $62 million, while used examples typically trade around $15 million, with low-hour jets climbing beyond $30 million. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, this specific aircraft was built in 2006 and uses twin Rolls-Royce turbofan engines.

Very little is known about the owner. O’Gara Coach simply revealed that the customer flew into The Thermal Club in California aboard his G550 to take delivery of the Bolide. The visit made for an unforgettable photo opportunity and gave the owner time to familiarise himself with both the potential and the limits of his new track-focused monster.