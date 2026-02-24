Baby Mercedes G-Class No Longer EV Only

Mercedes originally positioned its upcoming baby G as a smaller, electric-only doorway into G-Class ownership. Think compact, boxy, and fully battery-powered. That was the plan. But the market has shifted, and Stuttgart has clearly been paying attention. With EV demand softening in key regions, especially for its own electric models, the strategy has changed. The junior G will now arrive with hybrid power alongside a full EV option.

Internally dubbed ‘Little G’, the GLB-sized, two-row off-roader is expected to land in 2027. While a pure electric version remains part of the rollout, engineers are simultaneously developing a hybrid derivative that borrows its turbocharged four-cylinder from the latest Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan.

This move reflects a broader recalibration within Mercedes-Benz. CEO Ola Kallenius has already confirmed that combustion-engined models will remain in production well into the 2030s, giving the brand flexibility across global markets. Slower-than-expected uptake of the electric Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology has reportedly reinforced that thinking.

The hybrid system centres around a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine developed in-house and produced by Horse Powertrain in China, a joint venture between Geely and Renault. Output for the Little G has not been confirmed, but in CLA 220 hybrid form the setup produces 208 hp (153 kW) and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) of torque, delivering a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 7.1 seconds.

In the CLA application, the engine works with a gearbox-mounted electric motor that allows brief stretches of engine-off driving, particularly at lower speeds.

For buyers who want the quieter route, the EV version is expected to feature dual motors and standard all-wheel drive to maintain credibility off the beaten path. Reports suggest an 85 kWh NMC battery pack targeting close to 724 km (450 miles) of WLTP range. For context, that figure edges surprisingly close to the 672 to 771 km (418 to 479 miles) claimed for the CLA 350 sedan, despite the Little G’s upright, brick-like aerodynamics. By comparison, the larger G580 with EQ Technology manages a quoted 450 km (280 miles) on the WLTP cycle.

Regardless of drivetrain, every Little G will be sold with permanent four-wheel drive. Advanced torque vectoring is also expected, allowing power distribution to individual wheels to echo the off-road capability of the full-size Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Styling should stay true to the family look. Unofficial renderings from Nikita Chuyko preview a scaled-down G-Class silhouette, complete with round headlamps, upright glasshouse, three prominent side windows, and a rear-mounted spare wheel. The proportions look like someone gently shrunk a G-Class in the wash, but the stance and attitude remain intact.

Unlike many crossovers that lean heavily on styling for their rugged image, the Little G is reportedly underpinned by a dedicated ladder-frame chassis rather than sharing architecture with electric GLC or C-Class models. That choice should give it genuine trail credentials.

Its most obvious rival will be the upcoming Land Rover Defender Sport, which is expected to use a unibody platform. Different philosophies, similar mission. When both finally meet in the dirt, it should make for an interesting showdown.