BMW M Says No to CS SUV Models

BMW’s M division isn’t planning to extend its most extreme CS lineup to its SUVs. The ‘Competition Sport’ label sits at the top of BMW’s performance hierarchy, above both the regular M models and the hotter Competition variants in price and performance.

At present, CS models like the BMW M2 CS, BMW M3 Touring CS and BMW M4 CS bring more power and torque, less weight, sharper aerodynamics and bespoke elements such as unique bodywork and wheels that set them apart from their Competition counterparts.

That CS treatment hasn’t been applied to any SUV anywhere in the world. It remains exclusive to sedans, coupes and Touring body styles.

Performance SUVs have become a staple for many brands. Aston Martin’s top seller is its DBX, Ferrari has its Purosangue SUV, and Lamborghini sells the Urus. Even BMW’s own most powerful model right now is an SUV. The XM uses a 550 kW version of the V8 plug-in hybrid found in the M5 sedan and wagon. But BMW M chief Frank van Meel says the CS badge won’t make the jump to SUV products.

Here’s the thing van Meel told Australian media. “Right now, we keep it with the lower cars, because it was the more logical approach, especially looking into our heritage with GTS with CSL”. Because of that, he says, it just makes more sense to keep CS with lower body styles. He added he doesn’t expect CS SUVs any time soon.

Porsche follows a similar path. Its Cayenne and Macan SUVs have high-performance variants, but they don’t carry the extreme GT3, GT2 or RS labels their 911 sports cars wear.

Right now, the most potent BMW M SUVs below the XM are the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition. Both use a 460 kW version of the 4.4-litre V8 that produces 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) and don’t have a hybrid system. They accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, matching the quicker XM Label despite the latter’s larger size.

With the M Driver’s Package fitted, all three of those high-performance SUVs are electronically limited to 290 km/h. The XM Label alone can hit 140 km/h on electric power by itself before the full system kicks in.

Even though CS SUVs are off the table for now, the M boss hasn’t entirely closed the door on new directions. He hinted that BMW might explore an off-road-focused M model in future, something similar to off-road performance efforts from brands like Lamborghini and Porsche. That could line up with an expected rugged BMW SUV due around 2029.