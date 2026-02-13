BMW Signals Serious Intent for Alpina with New Badge and Bespoke Promise

There has been plenty of speculation around what BMW’s takeover of Alpina would really mean in practice. The deal was announced back in 2022, yet the actual transfer of rights from Buchloe to Munich only happened recently, timed alongside the reveal of a refreshed Alpina logo. Now another trademark has surfaced, showing an updated version of the classic Alpina roundel that is set to appear inside a new generation of more luxurious BMW models.

Like the recent logo refresh, this latest badge is clearly inspired by the traditional Alpina design, just interpreted in a cleaner, more contemporary way. The core symbols remain the same: the throttle body and crankshaft still sit at the heart of the roundel and look very close to the originals. The big visual change is the move away from the familiar red and blue accents, replaced by a clear background and crisp white outlines. One notable difference is the disappearance of the shield that used to frame those engine elements. It is not a shocking departure, but it does take away a bit of the old emblem’s presence and sense of occasion.

BMW has been quick to reassure fans that the Alpina experience is not being diluted. The brand promises the same high levels of comfort and craftsmanship buyers expect, pointing to extensive personalisation choices and top-tier leather finishes across the range. Production will also be limited to selected facilities to maintain the low-volume, high-quality approach Alpina has always been known for. Signature details are staying too, just with a modern spin. That includes Alpina’s classic colour palettes and its multi-spoke 20-inch wheels, both subtly reworked, plus discreet aerodynamic enhancements to set them apart from regular BMW models.

All of this suggests BMW is treating Alpina as more than just a badge exercise, which will ease the minds of loyal followers who feared the name might quietly disappear. Even so, the real verdict will only come once the first new-era models land, and those are still some time away. For now, the previous Buchloe-built cars may be the most authentic link to Alpina’s past. For collectors and enthusiasts, the pre-takeover cars might be the ones to secure while they are still within reach.