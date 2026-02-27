Bugatti Mistral ‘La Perle Rare’ Shows What True Customisation Looks Like

As the final chapter for the W16, the 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged engine that has defined modern Bugatti for two decades, the Mistral was always destined to carry serious weight. This wasn’t just another limited hypercar from Molsheim. It marked the closing act for the 16-cylinder era, even with a new V16 waiting in the wings. And when simply ending an era is not enough, the brand’s Sur Mesure division steps in to elevate things to another level entirely.

Enter the W16 Mistral La Perle Rare. The name is proudly scripted beneath the rear spoiler and throughout the cabin, and it is described as a deeply personal rolling artwork. The concept was born from a meeting between a private client and Bugatti’s Head of Sur Mesure, Joseph Straub, at Pebble Beach in 2023. From there, the brief evolved into something far more ambitious than a special paint job. The goal was to take the Mistral’s already dramatic presence and reshape it with a flowing, sculptural finish that would stand apart even among the most distinctive modern Bugattis. When Sur Mesure is involved, the process goes all in.

The outcome is a colour pairing never previously applied to any car leaving Molsheim, created exclusively for La Perle Rare. One tone is a rich gold infused with warm highlights, the other a refined, creamy white. What started life as a silver concept gradually transformed through close collaboration between the client and the design team into the striking specification seen here. Calling it two-tone almost undersells the craftsmanship involved. The lower body is predominantly finished in white, while the upper surfaces wear the bespoke gold. The intention is to create a visual separation between the top and bottom halves, mirroring the contrast between earth and sky.

When hundreds of hours are poured into paintwork, it makes sense to showcase it properly. The wheels are not simply split between white and gold. Instead, they feature a specially developed blend that harmonises both shades into a unique finish. It is unlike anything previously seen on a Bugatti and probably the stuff of nightmares for anyone tasked with parking it in tight spaces.

Inside, the theme continues with fearless commitment. The cabin takes the same white-and-gold philosophy to extremes. Exposed carbon fibre elements are finished in white, large areas are trimmed in white leather, and gold leather sections are stitched in matching white thread. It looks immaculate, almost museum-ready. Practicality clearly was not the driving force here. The famous dancing elephant motif, originally sculpted by Rembrandt Bugatti, makes an appearance as well. It might not be to every taste, but that is precisely the point. A Sur Mesure build is about personal expression down to the smallest detail. After two decades of unique Veyrons and Chirons, creating something genuinely different is no small achievement.

Details around the owner, the destination, and the final price remain private. Given that the standard Mistral already commands a multimillion-dollar figure, any additional bespoke development would only push that number higher. Whatever the final total, La Perle Rare will never be confused with another Bugatti, or even another Mistral. In that sense alone, it stands as a clear win for the Sur Mesure programme.

Joseph Straub summed it up by explaining that this Mistral demonstrates what becomes possible when a client’s imagination meets the full creative and technical resources of the brand’s bespoke department. It honours Bugatti’s unmistakable design DNA while delivering a level of individuality that ensures no two examples need ever look alike.