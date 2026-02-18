Electric Audi TT Successor Still On Track Despite Porsche 718 EV Doubts

Audi C Concept

Audi’s future electric sports car is still very much alive, regardless of the recent chatter suggesting otherwise. That is the clear signal CEO Gernot Döllner has shared internally and, by extension, with the broader car world. The timing matters because speculation around Porsche’s electric 718 program had some people wondering if Audi’s plans could be knocked off course.

Porsche has openly been rethinking parts of its portfolio. After admitting that moving away from the combustion Macan too quickly was the wrong call, talk started circulating that the battery-powered 718 might be delayed or even cancelled before reaching showrooms. For Audi, that would create a major headache, since its own upcoming sports car is tied closely to the same technical base that underpins the Porsche project.

The rumour mill picked up speed after Michael Leiters took over from Oliver Blume as Porsche CEO on 1 January 2026. Bloomberg indicated that the electric 718 duo was being evaluated as part of wider cost-control measures. Separate reports also pointed to the Volkswagen Group looking at trimming roughly 20 percent in costs across its brands.

German publication Donaukurier reports that Döllner addressed employees directly in a letter, making it clear the electric coupe is not in danger. The car is pencilled in for a 2027 arrival and is being positioned as a spiritual heir to the TT, as well as a key halo model for the brand.

Inside Audi, the project is known as C-Sport. The road-going version is expected to share core elements with Porsche’s electric 718, from its platform to major drivetrain technologies.

Döllner reportedly emphasized that Porsche’s platform supply is not in doubt and that collaboration between the two marques remains solid. If that holds true, it should calm nerves within Audi. The C Concept is not just another EV. It signals where Audi design and performance are heading and is set to act as a flagship for that direction.

Technically, it rides on a significantly reworked version of the Premium Platform Electric architecture. One notable change is battery placement behind the driver instead of under the floor, allowing a lower seating position and proportions that feel closer to a classic sports car.

Audi has not confirmed whether the TT badge will make a comeback, but the intent is obvious. This car is meant to fill the gap left by the TT, delivering something more emotional and style-led at a time when many lineups are dominated by SUVs and mainstream EVs.

The program also carries internal importance as the first Audi shaped under design boss Massimo Frascella. It previews a fresh design language, including an evolved front grille theme that will influence future models.

Uncertainty around Porsche’s electric 718 will probably keep generating headlines. A supportive statement from Porsche’s new leadership could change the narrative quickly. For now, Audi followers can relax a bit knowing the C Concept is still tracking toward production, with a debut currently targeted for next year.