Lamborghini Scraps EV Plans To Focus On Plug-in Hybrids

Lamborghini has quietly stepped back from its earlier ambitions to go fully electric, choosing instead to double down on plug-in hybrid technology as demand for EV supercars softens among its core buyers.

Back in 2023, the brand revealed the Lanzador, a high-riding all-electric concept that hinted at a new direction. That direction has now changed. The project will not progress to production in its original form, and the future model that was meant to carry Lamborghini into the EV era will instead arrive with a plug-in hybrid setup.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann has made it clear that the appetite for battery-powered Lamborghinis simply is not there. According to him, pushing ahead with a pure EV in the current climate would risk turning into what he described as an expensive hobby. Among Lamborghini’s traditional clientele, interest in fully electric supercars has reportedly dwindled to near zero.

As a result, the company’s line-up will be built entirely around plug-in hybrids by the end of the decade. At the same time, internal combustion engines are not disappearing overnight. Lamborghini intends to keep building combustion-powered cars for as long as regulations and market conditions allow.

The Sant’Agata based manufacturer, which operates under the Volkswagen Group umbrella through Audi, delivered a record 10,747 vehicles globally in 2025. Recent financial results highlighted strong momentum driven largely by the brand’s hybrid transition, a strategy that customers have responded to with clear enthusiasm.

Europe continues to be Lamborghini’s biggest market, followed by the Americas and Asia Pacific regions.

For many traditional enthusiasts, the issue with EVs goes beyond performance numbers. Winkelmann believes the missing ingredient is emotional connection. The absence of engine noise and mechanical drama has left some sports car buyers feeling detached from the experience.

From a business standpoint, pouring vast sums into a technology that customers are not actively demanding would be difficult to justify. Plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, strike a balance. They deliver instant electric torque and low-speed responsiveness while preserving the sound, character, and high-revving personality that define a Lamborghini.

This pivot marks a notable adjustment in the company’s sustainability roadmap. In 2021, Lamborghini committed €1.5 billion to support its transition toward hybrid and electric vehicles, with a plan to offer only hybrid supercars by 2024. That hybrid milestone has effectively been achieved. The fully electric chapter, however, will have to wait.