LARTE Design Elevates Lamborghini Urus Performante LARGENDA Package

LARTE Design has completed its first European installation of the LARGENDA package on a Lamborghini Urus Performante, with the debut build delivered in Germany. The project signals the company’s intent to position itself at the higher end of the European customisation space, where fit, finish and engineering discipline are scrutinised as closely as design.

The Urus Performante already sits at the sharper end of the super SUV spectrum. Its factory identity leans heavily on angular surfacing, aggressive aero detailing and track-focused dynamics. Rather than dilute that character, LARTE’s approach with LARGENDA was to evolve it carefully, aiming to extend the original design language instead of replacing it.

Development of the package followed a route that is becoming rare in modern aftermarket programmes. Instead of relying purely on digital renders, the team shaped full-scale clay directly onto the physical vehicle. Working in real light and at true scale allows designers to judge proportion and surface tension more accurately than on screen. Every crease, contour and transition was refined by hand before the engineering phase began. The end goal was visual cohesion from every angle, whether viewed head-on, in profile or from above.

Once the form was locked in, the technical process moved through detailed 3D scanning, CAD modelling within OEM tolerances, 3D-printed prototypes and the milling of master models. Mould production and final manufacturing followed, with each of the 18 components engineered to integrate cleanly with the factory architecture. According to the company, structural integrity and durability were prioritised alongside appearance, with mounting systems designed for precision fitment rather than cosmetic attachment.

One example highlighted is the revised roof spoiler. Despite offering a larger surface area than the original item, it is said to be around 150 grams lighter, achieved through structural optimisation and pre-preg carbon construction. The entire package is manufactured from 100 percent pre-preg carbon fibre, with surface finishes produced to what the company describes as Class A standards, typically associated with OEM-level exterior panels.

Visually, the LARGENDA kit introduces a new bonnet with additional air intakes intended to aid heat management, aerodynamic fins aimed at improving high-speed stability, and a reworked rear diffuser and spoiler arrangement to complete the back end. The emphasis appears to be on amplifying the Performante’s existing aggression without tipping into visual excess.

For owners, the appeal lies not only in the aesthetic shift but in the promise of OEM-level quality control within an aftermarket context. LARTE describes the concept as one-of-one in spirit, positioning it for buyers who want their Urus to stand apart even as future updates or facelifts arrive.

The LARGENDA package is available globally, with the first European installation serving as a showcase of what the company believes is possible when traditional modelling techniques and modern engineering processes intersect in the customisation world.