More Hardcore Lamborghini Urus SE Around The Corner

Lamborghini remains one of the few manufacturers that can genuinely say it is thriving right now. While much of the industry rushed headlong into full electrification, Sant’Agata chose a more measured route. The result is a line-up that blends combustion engines with hybrid assistance across the board, from its V12 halo car to the volume-driving SUV. That SUV, the Urus SE, is about to get a sharper, more hard-edged sibling, and the latest spy shots show it deep into development.

The visual tweaks are hard to miss. The prototype wears aerodynamic upgrades that echo the old Urus Performante, the more focused derivative that arrived before the SE. That car introduced a deeper rear lip spoiler beneath the back window, a larger roof-mounted wing, more aggressive bumpers and a visible carbonfibre bonnet. On this new test car, the bumper design looks noticeably more assertive, while the wheels appear inspired by the Huracán Performante. The prominent rear wing also makes a return. For context, the previous Performante’s aero revisions boosted downforce by 38 per cent over the standard Urus and trimmed 47 kg, bringing kerb weight down to 2,150 kg. On this prototype, we can also spot vented carbonfibre arch extensions peeking through the camouflage, potentially hinting at a slightly wider track.

Even though this is expected to be the most focused version of the hybrid Urus, don’t anticipate a dramatic power hike. The standard Urus SE already produces 789 hp (588 kW) and 950 Nm (700 lb-ft). When Lamborghini introduced the last ICE-only Performante, it gained just 15 hp over the original Urus, bringing output to 656 hp, and the Urus S received the same bump when it replaced the base model. History suggests Lamborghini will prioritise chassis tuning, weight savings and aerodynamic gains rather than chasing headline-grabbing power figures.

What seems more likely is a similar strategy to the previous Performante, with reduced mass where possible and increased downforce, paired with the SE’s existing hybrid drivetrain. That said, shedding serious weight from a plug-in hybrid SUV is no small task. The Urus SE carries a hefty 2,505kg kerb weight, and the battery pack is not going anywhere. Realistically, expect this new performance flagship to land somewhere around 2,450kg. Hardly Superleggera territory.

Pricing will reflect its elevated positioning. The previous Performante commanded a premium over the Urus S. With the Urus SE currently priced from R4,875,000, we don’t expect this hotter variant to ask anything less than R5,500,000 when it officially breaks cover.

As for timing, the original Performante arrived just over four years after the first Urus debuted. If Lamborghini follows a similar cadence, a reveal could happen around 2028. However, with the next-generation Urus reportedly due in 2029, it would make sense for this more focused SE derivative to arrive sooner rather than later, keeping the current model competitive at the very top of the super-SUV food chain.