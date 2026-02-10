New Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Ditches Four-Cylinders for Inline-Six Performance

The latest Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 in both SUV and Coupe has been revealed, and while at first glance it looks like a simple new variant in the performance line-up, it actually marks a bigger shift for AMG.

The brand is stepping away from its divisive four-cylinder era and moving back to higher-capacity engines. In real terms, this newcomer effectively fills the space between the old GLC 43 and the GLC 63 S E Performance, sitting right between them for outright punch.

At the heart of the car sits a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol unit already seen in the CLE 53 Coupe and Convertible. For GLC 53 duty, though, AMG has reworked it to feel sharper and keener to rev. There are revised cylinder heads, fresh camshafts, a larger intake path and a new intercooler setup, all aimed at improving response.

The familiar exhaust-gas turbocharger remains, paired with AMG’s 48V mild-hybrid system, but both have been refined. The mild-hybrid setup runs an integrated starter generator and an electrically powered supercharger that helps fill in the gaps before the turbo is fully on song. That e-supercharger is said to be 50 per cent stronger than before, helping smooth delivery and widen the usable torque band.

Official figures show 442 bhp (330 kW), matching the CLE 53, with another 22 bhp (16 kW) available from the ISG. Maximum twist peaks at 600 Nm, or 640 Nm during short 10-second overboost bursts. The run to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 4.2 seconds. Top speed is capped at 249 km/h (155 mph), or lifted to 280 km/h (174 mph) if you spec the AMG Driver’s Package.

For a bit more character in the soundtrack, AMG has added a new resonator in the exhaust. Buyers can also opt for AMG Real Performance Sound, which brings an active exhaust flap for a more dramatic note.

Sending all the power to the tarmac is AMG’s nine-speed automatic. It works with a fully variable all-wheel-drive system that normally favours the rear but can divert power as needed. There is also a Drift Mode that allows a purely rear-driven setup. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential on the rear axle comes standard to keep things tidy when pushing on.

Every GLC 53 also gets rear-axle steering and a stronger braking system than a regular GLC. Up front sit 390 mm discs, while the rear uses 360 mm items. Four-piston calipers handle the front, with single sliding calipers at the back.

Visually, AMG has not gone overboard. The look stays close to the previous GLC 43, with subtle tweaks through new colours, wheel designs and trim details. Inside, it is business as usual, complete with AMG-specific displays for the infotainment and driver screens.