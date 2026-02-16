Novitec Ferrari Daytona SP3 Gets More Power and More Noise

How do you turn an already rare, halo-level Ferrari into something that feels even sharper and more alive? When the starting point is an Icona-series car like the Daytona SP3, the usual tweaks will not cut it. That is where NOVITEC steps in, applying its familiar Maranello-focused know-how to push the experience a little further without losing the soul of the car.

A key upgrade is a carefully tuned NOVITEC high-performance exhaust system equipped with metal catalysts. By allowing the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 to breathe out more efficiently, output climbs by 27.6 hp (20.6 kW). Buyers can also opt for a version of the system finished with heat-dissipating fine gold plating for improved thermal management and a touch of theatre.

Wheels are another area where NOVITEC leaves its mark. Working alongside American wheel maker Vossen, it has created bespoke high-tech alloys sized specifically for the SP3. The setup uses a staggered fitment with 20-inch wheels up front and 21-inch items at the rear, visually reinforcing the car’s low, forward-leaning stance.

Inside, NOVITEC offers near-limitless personalisation for the two-seat cabin, retrimming and refining surfaces in premium leather and Alcantara to match an owner’s exact taste. The idea is not to reinvent Ferrari’s interior, but to elevate the tactile and visual quality to another level.

NOVITEC also integrates electronically controlled sound management into its sports exhaust. From the driver’s seat, you can shift the character from restrained and road-friendly to a full-blooded V12 soundtrack that would not feel out of place at a circuit. The system works with the standard tailpipes, keeping the rear view close to Ferrari’s original design.