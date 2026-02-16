One-of-One MANSORY Carbonado X Turns the Lamborghini Revuelto Up to 11

While hypercars were stealing the spotlight at the 9th annual Miami Concours over the weekend, a very different kind of headline act appeared thousands of kilometres away in Dubai. There, MANSORY revealed a new one-off called the Carbonado X, created through its Atelier programme and built around the Lamborghini Revuelto. The Carbonado badge has long been reserved for MANSORY’s wildest Lamborghini projects, and this latest car keeps that reputation intact, arriving shortly after the firm delivered a specially prepared Revuelto to the Dubai police fleet.

As with previous Carbonado creations, the body is the main talking point. The car wears an exposed carbon weave across its heavily reworked panels, giving it a technical, almost motorsport-like presence. Each component is produced and cured in MANSORY’s own autoclaves, so the dramatic styling also serves real aerodynamic and cooling purposes.

Up front, a newly designed apron and bonnet are shaped to push more air through the car and improve cooling beyond the factory setup. The side sills are re-engineered with larger intakes and deflectors to help manage heat around the mid-mounted V12. There is also a roof scoop that channels extra air into the system, something you will not find on a standard Revuelto. At the back, an aggressive diffuser works together with an oversized rear wing to maximise stability and airflow management at speed.

The wheel and tyre package is equally far from standard. MANSORY fits its forged FV.10 Carbon wheels, 21-inch at the front and 22-inch at the rear, paired with 265/30 ZR21 and 355/25 ZR22 high-performance rubber.

Inside, the theme shifts to a darker, more bespoke atmosphere. The usual Lamborghini trim options make way for a predominantly dark Alcantara cabin with turquoise highlights. Illuminated MANSORY logos and backlit door panels add to the sense that this is a tailor-made piece rather than a series-production car.

Then there is the power. A regular Revuelto already delivers a combined 1,001 hp (746 kW) from its 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 and trio of electric motors. The Carbonado X pushes that figure to 1,120 hp (835 kW) combined. The combustion engine alone is uprated to 930 hp (694 kW) and 765 Nm (564 lb-ft), up from 825 hp (615 kW) and 725 Nm (535 lb-ft) in the standard car.

A bespoke three-pipe exhaust system set within a hexagonal surround provides a soundtrack to match the visuals, and chances are you will hear it long before it comes into view.