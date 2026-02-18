South Africa Exclusive Range Rover SV Platinum Edition Packs A Serious Price Tag

Inspired by platinum, the Range Rover SV Platinum Edition arrives as a carefully curated showcase of contemporary luxury. The theme runs deeper than a name. From the choice of finishes to the smallest bespoke touches, the vehicle reflects the character of platinum itself. Only five units have been commissioned, and all are reserved for the South African market, immediately placing this model in ultra-exclusive territory.

The exterior leans heavily into the world of high jewellery for inspiration. A bespoke Platinum Satin paint sets the tone, paired with an exterior pack that mixes Silver Chrome and Graphite Atlas accents for a crisp, tailored look. Discreet Bespoke script badging signals its rarity, while a gold-finished roof and matching gold script add contrast in a way that feels deliberate rather than flashy. Completing the visual statement are 23-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels featuring Bespoke Satin Gold inserts, tying the whole theme together with a subtle metallic glow.

The cabin follows a similar philosophy of layered luxury. Soft Perlino leather meets rich Caraway leather to create a warm, inviting atmosphere. Silver noble chrome details add brightness, and a natural cream Ash Burr veneer introduces a calm, sculpted feel across the surfaces. The South African connection is where things get especially meaningful. The seat and scatter cushion embroidery draws on traditional wooden block-printing techniques associated with Limpopo. The geometric motifs pay tribute to regional craftsmanship, and the satin stitching gives off a gentle shimmer reminiscent of raw platinum found in the northern parts of the country. The same pattern appears on the treadplates, so even stepping in and out becomes part of the story.

According to JLR South Africa’s Range Rover brand leadership, this edition is meant to celebrate scarcity and cultural depth in equal measure. The idea was to merge SV Bespoke’s global luxury credentials with distinctly South African artistry, resulting in something closer to a collectable piece than simple transport. With only five buyers worldwide, ownership is positioned as a statement of taste and appreciation for local heritage.

Beyond aesthetics, it still delivers the full Range Rover SV experience. Rear Body-And-Soul-Seat and Sensory Floor technology form part of the package, allowing occupants to physically feel audio through haptic feedback in both the seats and floor mats. It turns music into a full-body sensation rather than just background sound. A ClearSight digital rear-view mirror comes standard, along with an auto-folding load space cover, four-zone climate control, soft-close doors and a powered gesture tailgate.

Under the skin, electronic air suspension works with Dynamic Response Pro to keep the large SUV composed. An Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking, configurable drive programs and adaptive off-road cruise control ensure it remains capable when the tar ends. Power comes from a 452 kW V8, giving this luxury flagship the muscle to match its presence.

At R6,223,000, the Range Rover SV Platinum Edition sits at the very top of the Range Rover offering. With just five examples allocated to South Africa, it is less about volume and more about making a quiet but powerful statement.