Straight-Piped Lamborghini Temerario Shows Its Brutal Side

While no turbocharged V8 can truly replicate the spine-tingling song of a naturally aspirated V10, Lamborghini clearly pushed the limits with the Temerario. The twin-turbo V8 spins to 10,000 rpm and uses a flat-plane crank to sharpen its character, but for some enthusiasts, that still is not wild enough.

Enter Germany’s Grail Automotive, who decided the solution was simple: remove restraint and let it shout. They have fitted the newest ‘entry-level’ Lamborghini with a straight-pipe exhaust, the same approach they once applied to a McLaren Senna. The outcome is brutally loud, shooting flames and crackles with little regard for eardrums. There is a full video by YouTuber Jake Schnatter at the end of this post.

This Temerario’s new setup deletes both catalytic converters along with the sizeable muffler responsible for keeping noise in check. Despite the complexity of a 907 horsepower (677 kW) hybrid supercar, Grail claims the system works without triggering warning lights, effectively operating as plug-and-play. That allowed them to reveal the car just two weeks after receiving it. With nearly 500 km on the clock, it has reportedly behaved without drama so far.

In theory, that makes the upgrade attractive to Temerario owners who want more theatre without diving straight into ECU tuning. Software tweaks will surely follow for those chasing even bigger numbers, but this particular modification focuses purely on sound. Whether neighbours or security estates will tolerate it is another story, because subtlety clearly was not the brief.

This specific car is still early in its life and has not fully completed its break-in period. Once the engine has gone through more heat cycles, the V8 is expected to sound even sharper. A freer-flowing exhaust may also release a touch more power.

Official pricing for Grail’s exhaust has not been shared yet, but given the engineering and the niche appeal, nobody expects a bargain.