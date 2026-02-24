The Beautiful Evoluto Ferrari 355 Is Heading For Production

It was always going to be difficult to ignore the appeal of the 355 by Evoluto. Start with one of the most beautiful shapes ever to leave Maranello, rework it from nose to tail, subtly refine the styling and limit production to just 55 units. Add a healthy dose of nostalgia for anyone who grew up with GoldenEye and the F355 Challenge, and the recipe practically sells itself. Now, after thousands of development miles, the Evoluto 355 is scheduled to enter production next month.

But this is not simply a case of a low-volume restomod edging closer to assembly. As development progressed, the scope of the engineering upgrades expanded well beyond the initial brief. The headline change is the introduction of a new 3.7-litre programme. The original 3.5-litre V8 was quoted at 420 hp (313 kW) at 8,500rpm. With the increased capacity, more aggressive cam profiles and extensive valvetrain revisions, output climbs to 480 hp (358 kW) at 9,000rpm. Internals have been strengthened accordingly, and the promise is of sharper response and a harder charge right through the rev range. Both engine configurations remain on the official specification sheet, though it is hard to imagine many buyers overlooking the higher-revving 3.7-litre option. A five-speed manual remains the sole transmission choice, while the driveshafts are now two kilograms lighter per side despite being lengthened to suit the wider tracks. That kind of detail tells you everything about the approach here.

Earlier announcements confirmed a lighter, stiffer chassis, upgraded braking hardware and broader track widths. Since then, further technical details have surfaced, and they underline just how deep this reengineering exercise goes. The steering system now features a newly developed electro-hydraulic setup, with the rack ratio sharpened from 3.25 turns lock-to-lock to just 2.0. Combined with the wider front axle and modern tyres, the result should be a far more immediate front end. The assistance has reportedly been tuned to preserve natural weighting and feedback. The flat-bottom steering wheel might follow current trends, but its slim rim suggests genuine tactility has not been sacrificed.

Suspension duties are handled by R53, which has created a bespoke version of its three-way adjustable, remote-reservoir ST46 system specifically for this project. The claim is a significant leap in stability and confidence, whether on public roads or at a circuit day. Under a new partnership, R53 will also supply suspension systems across the wider DRVN Automotive portfolio, so this collaboration is likely to extend beyond the Evoluto alone. The changes go far deeper than dampers and springs. The platform has been reengineered to accommodate the wider stance and to replace components that are no longer readily available. New control arms, uprights, drop links, bearings and revised ball joint positioning all form part of the package, with geometry tweaks aimed at improving scrub radius and castor characteristics. Even the unseen hard points have been reconsidered. Expectations for the way this car drives are understandably high.

With the first customer cars nearing completion, attention also turns to the cabin. The interior continues the peak analogue philosophy. There are no sprawling touchscreens, just essential displays, minimal illuminated switchgear and a discreet mount for a smartphone. A carbon gearknob makes an appearance, though the rest of the environment feels faithful to the original spirit. Beneath the surface, however, the updates are substantial. A completely reworked HVAC system now runs via the battery for improved efficiency, additional carbon elements help trim weight, and buyers can specify virtually any material combination they desire. The aim is to deliver a car that feels handcrafted yet durable enough for regular use rather than occasional display.

The immediate roadmap involves a full strip-down and validation process for the first customer vehicle next month, followed by durability sign-off in April. If all proceeds according to plan, deliveries are set to begin toward the end of 2026. Each car will be backed by a two-year, 20,000-mile warranty. The idea of a Ferrari 355 that blends classic character with modern performance and reliability is undeniably compelling. It will not be long before owners discover whether the reality lives up to the promise.