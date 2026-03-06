2027 BMW X5 Details Surface Including Hybrid Power and Electric Versions

G65 X5 rendering via BMWBlog

BMW’s future product pipeline briefly slipped into the open last week when its US online shop mistakenly listed several upcoming models earlier than intended. The accidental reveal hinted at a number of vehicles planned for the 2027 model year and gave enthusiasts an early glimpse at what the Bavarian brand is preparing next.

Among the most notable mentions was the next-generation BMW X5, confirming that the company’s hugely important midsize SUV is heading for a full overhaul.

Additional information soon surfaced from a well-known insider on the Bimmer Post forum, offering deeper insight into the upcoming X5 and outlining preliminary specifications together with a rough production timeline.

Based on the leaked information, the next iteration of the X5, internally known as the G65, is scheduled to begin production in August 2026 and is expected to remain in production until July 2035. Initial variants are said to include the X5 40 xDrive for global markets, along with a 40d xDrive diesel version for markets outside the United States.

Dimensionally, the new model grows slightly compared with the outgoing G05 generation. The length increases to 196.6 inches (4,994 mm), roughly 2.3 inches (58 mm) longer than before. The wheelbase also expands by 2.4 inches (61 mm) to 119.5 inches (3,035 mm). Height is marginally lower at 68.9 inches (1,750 mm), while width measures 78.7 inches (1,999 mm) without mirrors, making it fractionally narrower than its predecessor.

Ground clearance is expected to improve as well, rising to 8.9 inches (226 mm), around half an inch more than the current model. Cargo capacity is listed at 23.1 cubic feet (654 litres) with the rear seats upright and expands to 65.3 cubic feet (1,849 litres) when the seats are folded flat. The changes are relatively small but suggest BMW is refining practicality rather than dramatically altering the SUV’s packaging.

Powering the X5 40 xDrive will reportedly be an updated version of BMW’s B58 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six. Output is said to reach 394 horsepower (294 kW) and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) of torque. A mild-hybrid system is also expected to contribute an additional 17 horsepower (13 kW) and 201 Nm (148 lb-ft) through an integrated electric motor.

Further derivatives are expected shortly after the model’s introduction. Reports suggest that by December 2026, BMW intends to expand the lineup with an X5 40, along with plug-in hybrid versions such as the 50e xDrive and M60e xDrive. A fully electric iX5 60 xDrive is also believed to be part of the plan.

Beyond those initial additions, performance and electric variants are likely to follow. These could include the M60 xDrive performance model and further battery-electric versions such as the iX5 50 xDrive and the flagship iX5 M70 xDrive.

While these leaked specifications and timelines paint an interesting early picture, many aspects of the upcoming X5 remain unclear. What is certain, however, is that this SUV forms a key part of BMW’s broader product strategy. The earlier accidental listing hinted at a wave of new and refreshed vehicles, both combustion and electric, including an all-wheel-drive M2, the rumoured M350, and multiple electric crossovers built on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture.

If the leaked schedule proves accurate, the next-generation X5 may make its official debut in the near future. Until then, these early details provide a glimpse at how BMW plans to evolve one of its most recognisable and best-selling SUVs.