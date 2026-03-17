Audi Bringing Back A2 Badge on New Electric Crossover

Audi is bringing back the A2 name more than 20 years after the original quietly disappeared from showrooms. This time, though, the badge returns attached to a compact electric crossover designed to capture the spirit of the pioneering supermini while introducing a new entry point into the brand’s EV range.

The German manufacturer confirmed the comeback during its annual media conference, where it also revealed the first teaser image of the upcoming model ahead of its official debut later this year. Production will take place in Ingolstadt, Audi’s historic home base, and the new model is expected to effectively take over the role currently filled by the A1 and Q2, both of which are approaching the end of their lifecycle within the line-up.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner explained that the car forms part of a broader push to make the company’s electric offering more attainable. According to him, customers have made it clear they want electric vehicles that integrate easily into daily life without compromising on practicality or appeal. The new A2 E-tron is intended to answer that demand with a compact, efficient package designed to lower the barrier of entry into Audi’s electric portfolio.

Under the skin, the new model will utilise the Volkswagen Group’s widely used MEB architecture, the same electric platform that underpins vehicles such as the Volkswagen ID.3. In terms of overall footprint and mechanical layout, the two cars are expected to be closely related.

That said, early development mules reveal that Audi is steering the design in a slightly different direction. Instead of a traditional hatchback silhouette, the new A2 adopts a crossover stance with hints of MPV practicality. The shape is deliberately reminiscent of the original A2 that was produced between 1999 and 2005, featuring a tall roofline and rounded profile that prioritises interior space and aerodynamic efficiency.

Döllner described the upcoming model as a highly efficient entry-level gateway into the Audi ecosystem. While compact on the outside, it has been engineered to deliver generous cabin space, something the original A2 was also known for.

Internally, the project is viewed as a spiritual successor to the first-generation A2, a car that stood out for its forward-thinking engineering. The original model used a lightweight aluminium structure and an unusually aerodynamic one-box design to maximise efficiency long before electrification became mainstream.

Audi says reviving the A2 name is a deliberate reference to that earlier innovation. The new EV may be built around modern electric technology rather than aluminium architecture, but the philosophy remains the same: maximise efficiency, deliver clever packaging, and create a small car that punches above its weight in everyday usability.